Koyo have released a new single from their upcoming debut – check out ‘Anthem’

Koyo have released a new single, ‘Anthem’.

Following on from lead single ‘You’re On The List (Minus One)’, it’s the latest cut from the band’s upcoming debut full-length, ‘Would You Miss It?’, due out 29th September via Pure Noise Records.

Vocalist Joey Chiaramonte says: “I feel like so many of the bands we love had songs that celebrate the world they come from. Songs about finding music, hardcore, being inspired to create, those tangible moments that change your life when you’re young and just create an obsession with playing and going to shows. Anthem is our stab at adding to that greater catalog. Specifically, ‘Anthem’ is more than just addressing personal nostalgia, or coming of age show going experiences. It’s an open letter to everyone out there right now, listening, understanding what I mean and say in that song without having to be walked through it. If you understand it immediately, the song is written about you.”

