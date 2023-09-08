Koyo have released a new single from their upcoming debut – check out ‘Life’s A Pill’

Koyo have released a new single, ‘Life’s A Pill’.

Following on from singles ‘Anthem’ and ‘You’re On The List (Minus One)’, it’s the latest cut from the band’s upcoming debut full-length, ‘Would You Miss It?’, due out 29th September via Pure Noise Records.

Vocalist Joey Chiaramonte discussed the new song and video: “‘Life’s A Pill’ is a model Koyo song. TJ had written that song around the Drives Out East era of the band. I remember recording vocals for a demo version of the song with the help of Marissa from Fleshwater when I was staying in Lowell, MA for a bit, and just feeling something unexplainably cathartic when I had finished laying it out. This song was written about the passing of a family member while I was on my first full US tour, and the ways in which I struggled with that.



“Because of the heavy subject matter, I was a little intimidated in terms of how to approach the video. The incredibly talented Eric Richter would be the perfect fit to help create a video that looks how I felt. Narrative took a bit of a back seat as we just wanted to create something abstract. Something visually stunning, yet hard to look at. Haunting, but not scary, and I think he absolutely aced it. Grateful for his talent and friendship, Eric is an inspiring individual.”

Check out the new track below.