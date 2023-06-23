L.S. DUNES are back with a brand new song, ‘Benadryl Subreddit’

L.S. DUNES have released a new song, ‘Benadryl Subreddit’.

The supergroup – which features guitarist Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), guitarist Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria), vocalist Anthony Green (Circa Survive), bassist Tim Payne (Thursday), and drummer Tucker Rule (Thursday/Yellowcard) – released their debut album ‘Past Lives’ late last year.

Frank Iero says: “Benadryl’s title comes from a conversation that Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) and I were having one night on tour about sober guys finding out legal ways of getting high without doing actual drugs and messing with their sobriety.

“The music for this song came about when I knew we were going into the desert to record with Alex Newport at Rancho De La Luna. I had just received a new guitar in the mail from Ben Wasser at Guitarworks called the ‘Shaft’ and I got to thinking about the desert and what I thought that guitar should sound like in that setting. That riff came out immediately. “Benadryl Subreddit” represents the heat of the day out in the desert, sweating bullets and going fast.”

Check it out below.