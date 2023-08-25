L.S. DUNES have released a new song, ‘Old Wounds’.

The supergroup – which features guitarist Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), guitarist Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria), vocalist Anthony Green (Circa Survive), bassist Tim Payne (Thursday), and drummer Tucker Rule (Thursday/Yellowcard) – released their debut album ‘Past Lives’ late last year.

Frank Iero says of the single: “’Old Wounds” was a song that Travis brought to the band a while back. In getting ready for the upcoming desert session, Anthony came back around to it and ended up singing an incredible melody over it. After hearing Anthony’s voice on that song, it was pretty obvious what needed to be played over those existing melodies. ‘Old Wounds’ definitely feels like it represents the cold nights out in the desert for me and it might be one of my favourite songs we have done as a band.”

Anthony Green continues: “’Old Wounds” was inspired by something I thought that I had lost that I actually needed to let go of.”

Travis Stever adds: “The way everyone drifted into this song and brought their own energy was one of the most organic and natural approaches to songwriting I have ever been a part of. From the initial instrumental ideas to the vocals Anthony added, all the way to the production, it just flowed. Like we had a road map for where the song would go already. The feelings it derives from me, and the continued layers make it possibly my favourite song I have ever been a part of writing.”

Check out the new single below.