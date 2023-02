L.S. DUNES have released a new video.

The clip is for ‘Past Lives’ and features footage captured during the band’s sold-out North American tour in November/December of 2022.

The supergroup – which features guitarist Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), guitarist Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria), vocalist Anthony Green (Circa Survive), bassist Tim Payne (Thursday), and drummer Tucker Rule (Thursday/Yellowcard) – released their debut album of the same name late last year.