Lakes have shared a new single from their upcoming album, due this April

Lakes have shared their new single, ‘Cut and Run’.

It’s a cut from the band’s upcoming new album ‘Elysian Skies’, set for release on 28th April via Big Scary Monsters.

“We joke that ‘The Constance’ LP was our math-rock album, ‘Start Again’ our emo album, and this one, ‘Elysian Skies’ our Post-Rock album. This is why we went with Tom producing too – to make it as big as possible,” says drummer Matt Shaw.

“It definitely features some darker sections than we’re used to (musically speaking), and I think is the first time we’ve found the right balance between all our various influences.”

Of the new track, Roberto Cappellina (vocals/guitar) adds: “I remember Matt sending me the instrumental demo and thinking ‘he must be going through a Counting Crows phase’…he confirmed this shortly after. This is our collective favourite on the album, and probably the most progressive.

“Lyrically it’s about breaking repeated patterns of family dysfunction that create unhealthy cycles in your own life; like being afraid to be vulnerable with people you want to get close to, which ironically causes a distance that prevents you from getting close. Blue has this way of leaving things open to interpretation, whilst threading lots of visual clues in her writing…’Need a hug? Got your own arms!”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour this May.