Lambrini Girls call out the catcallers with their new single, ‘White Van’

Lambrini Girls have just released their brand new single, ‘White Van’, and with it, a powerful statement about catcalling and the injustice of street harassment.

Speaking about the track, vocalist/guitarist Phoebe Lunny and bassist Lilly Macieira explain: “This one goes out to all of the cis men with their dick out behind the wheel, screaming at us in the street without consequence. You’re an idiot and no-one wants to fuck you.”

Debut EP ‘You’re Welcome’ will be released on May 19 via Big Scary Monsters.