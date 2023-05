Lauran Hibberd has announced a new UK tour.

The intimate run will take place in the lead up to her performance at TRNSMT in Glasgow, taking in London, Bristol and Manchester.

“These are v small venues so don’t mess around,” she comments. “This is gunna be fun as fuck and i cannot wait to sweat this close to all of ur faces.”

The details are:

JULY

05 London The Social

06 Bristol The Louisiana

07 Manchester The Castle Hotel

08 Glasgow TRNSMT