Laurel Smith has released her “moment of realisation”, ‘Let It Go’

Laurel Smith has released her new single, ‘Let It Go’.

Produced by Jay Flew (L Devine), mixed by Manon Grandjeann (Flo, AJ Tracey, Cat Burns) and mastered by Matt Colton (FKA Twigs, Blood Orange and Aphex Twin), Laurel explains: “‘Let It Go’ is a song about a moment of realisation and transcendence. Leaving the person you used to be and the people who were bringing negative energy to you behind and moving forward full speed to reach your goals”

Twenty-year-old Laurel Smith is North London-born and raised. An artist, producer, and model, she began her journey as a songwriter at just sixteen.

A fizzing moment of dark, brooding future-alt-hyperpop, ‘Let It Go’ follows up on last year’s ‘Everybody Bleeds’. You can check out the new track below.