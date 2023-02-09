Cousins Mike and Nate Kinsella have announced their debut LIES album.

Set for release on 31st March via Big Scary Monsters, they’re teasing the self-titled release with new single ‘Resurrection’ and an Atiba Jefferson-directed music video.

“‘Resurrection’ is a celebration song about reawakening a part of the self that has been hidden away in hibernation,” shares Nate Kinsella of the clip. “We used mirrors and some camera angle trickery to superimpose our heads onto the bodies of a couple of professional dancers, whose movements illustrate a kind of unselfconscious joy and freedom – feelings that maybe we have a hard time accessing, or tapping into. I hope the video transmits the sense of fun and liberation that we envisioned (and experienced!) when making it.”

Of the song, Mike adds: “I’m not used to putting any gold-linings or much of any positive spin into my songs (there’s already enough of that garbage existing in the world),” he shares, “but writing about conquering whatever shame and guilt I have for whatever wants and desires I have, felt cathartic / almost therapeutic for me. The process of writing it and expressing the value in actually believing it has helped me feel more confident and assured with who I am and what I want (dare I say, ‘need’…)”

Check out the new single below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

Blemishes

Echoes

Corbeau

Resurrection

Broken

Camera Chimera

Summer Somewhere

No Shame

Rouge Vermouth

Knife

Sympathetic Eyes

Merely