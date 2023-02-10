Linkin Park have announced a 20th-anniversary edition of ‘Meteora’ with previously unheard single ‘Lost’

Linkin Park have announced the 20th-anniversary edition of their second album, 2003’s ‘Meteora’, and have unveiled a previously unheard track called ‘Lost’.

The song was announced by the band on Monday (February 6th), alongside a new anime-style video directed by Maciej Kuciara and pplpleasr, produced by Shibuya and featuring AI work led by Kaiber, Jacky Lu and Sagans.

Linkin Park guitarist Mike Shinoda explained of the discovery of ‘Lost’ in the band’s archives: “It was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself.” He added of its significance: “For years, fans have been asking us to release something with [late frontman Chester Bennington’s] voice, and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to make that happen in such a special way.”

The 20th anniversary ‘Meteora’ reissue is set to arrive on April 7th in a series of limited physical editions, including a triple CD, four-disc LP and “super deluxe” box set. The digital edition will include two full-length live albums – one tracked in Texas and the other in Nottingham – plus a set of 14 “lost demos”.

It comes hot on the heels of the 20th-anniversary edition of ‘Hybrid Theory’ that arrived in 2020, and the deluxe edition of ‘Minutes To Midnight’ that came out last year. Though the band have been on hiatus since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington, they recently said they plan to communicate with their fans “a little more regularly” in the future.