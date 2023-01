Live At Leeds: In The Park has confirmed a new wave of acts for 2023.

The latest additions include DMA’S, Cavetown, The Hives, Crawlers (pictured), Gengahr, Bully, Rose Gray, Opus Kink, Pillow Queens, Priestgate, Deadletter, Ellur, Afflecks Palace, and more.

They join bill-toppers, with Two Door Cinema Club, as well as The Big Moon, Black Honey, CMAT, Everything Everything and more. The festival will be held at Leeds’ Temple Newsam Park on Saturday 27th May.

Check out the poster below.