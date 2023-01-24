London festival Portals has confirmed headliners MONO and more

London festival Portals has confirmed headliners MONO.

Also new to the bill are Maybeshewill, AA Williams, Bo Ningen, ’68, Pupil Slicer and more. They join And So I Watch You From Afar, Jambinai, Nordic Giants, Ef, Svalbard, and Elephant Tree.

Festival organisers Sam and Asher comment: “When we booked the first ever Portals all dayer at the New Cross Inn (South East London) in 2015, never in a million years did I think we would ever book a band with the stature of Mono. They are true pioneers, defining what we now know as post-rock. Their live show mesmerises and tranfixes you, transporting you to new worlds. The band formed in the late 90s, when we weren’t even in our teens, before we even knew what post-rock was. Around that time, grunge, punk and alt-rock were the weird, experimental, counter-culture music that we and our peers fell into. Who knew that the sonic landscape would be changed so dramatically by stripping away the aggression to the bare bones, and rebuilding music through extreme dynamic range and carefully crafted instrumentation. Mono were one of those bands, and it’s an honour to be able to bring them to such a dedicated, enthusiastic and reverent audience, such as our Portals Festival family.”

The festival will take place at EartH, London from 27th-28th May. Check out the poster below.