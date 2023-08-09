Lonely The Brave are back with news of a new album, ‘What We Do To Feel’

Lonely The Brave have announced a new album, ‘What We Do To Feel’.

The news is accompanied by teaser single ‘The Lens’, with their fourth studio record following on 10th November via Easy Life.

Guitarist Mark Trotter says of the album’s process: “You can plan it out as much as you want, but you’re just along for the ride. That’s the most exciting part, seeing what it decided to be. With this album, we’re certainly more mature as people and as a band. That makes sense with everything that has happened since our last one.”

Singer Jack Bennett adds that the ‘The Lens’ “is a track about the way we value each other. It’s different for everyone and we each have a unique perspective towards the world.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: