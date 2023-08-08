Loveless have released a new single inspired by imposter syndrome, ‘Drag Me Down’

Loveless have released a new single, ‘Drag Me Down’.

The track follows the band’s recent single ‘I Hope I’m Not Sick’. Having recently played their biggest headline show to date at London’s Islington Academy, the duo will also be touring in support of their latest EP, ‘End of a era’, later this year.

“‘Drag Me Down’ is about how in my head I get with every relationship I’ve ever been in. I feel like I’m a hopeless romantic, but with my own struggles with anxiety and my perceptions of myself, I never feel like I’m enough for my partners. I always push people away and find a reason to leave, even with the people I love the most,” shares Julian Comeau.

“Our songs don’t often resolve, musically or lyrically, but it was a deliberate decision for this song. There’s a lot of hesitation in the lyrics, this feeling of being dragged down by my own imposter syndrome and finally realizing, at the apex of the song, that I’d rather face the down moments with you than without.”

Check out the single below.

The UK and Ireland leg will visit:

SEPTEMBER

25 Cardiff, UK – Tramshed – UPGRADED

26 London, UK – Electric Ballroom

29 Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute 2 – SOLD OUT

30 Manchester, UK – Academy 2 – UPGRADED & SOLD OUT

OCTOBER

1 Glasgow, UK – Garage – UPGRADED

3 Dublin, IE – Academy Green Room