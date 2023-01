Loveless have announced a 2023 world tour.

Having played their biggest headline show to date at London’s Islington Academy last week, Julian Comeau and Dylan Tirapelli-Jamail will be touring in support of their latest EP, ‘End of a era’, later this year.

The UK leg will visit:

SEPTEMBER

25 Cardiff Globe

26 London Electric Ballroom

29 Birmingham O2 Institute 2

30 Manchester Academy 3

Tickets go on sale Friday 27th January at 9am.