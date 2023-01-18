Maggie Lindemann has announced her debut Australian tour for May 2023

Maggie Lindemann has announced her first-ever Australian tour, with shows slated for Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in May 2023. The tour will be in support of her debut album ‘Suckerpunch’, which arrived in September 2022.

The tour will kick off in Melbourne on Thursday 4th May at the Prince Bandroom, before heading to Brisbane’s The Triffid on Saturday 6th May and then wrapping up in Sydney on Sunday 7th May at Crowbar.

The Melbourne and Brisbane shows will be all-ages events, while the Sydney gig is 18+. An early bird pre-sale will run from 10am AEDT this Thursday (January 19th). General sale will then follow at 10am local time the next day, (January 20th).

VIP packages will be available at all three shows, which include a meet-and-greet with Lindemann, a signed poster and early entry into the venue.

“Writing is my therapy, my way to get what I’m feeling and thinking and going through out so that I can try to move on from it,” Lindemann said in a press statement when announcing the album last year.

“With this album, I finally knew: ‘I need to let go of this stuff, so I’m just going to write about it.’ I have control over my own life now. I have control over my music and what I want to say, what I want to do, and how I want to do it.”

The dates read:

MAY

4 – Melbourne, Prince Bandroom

6 – Brisbane, The Triffid

7 – Sydney, Crowbar