Magnolia Park are teasing a duo of new EPs with nothing,nowhere collab, ‘Breathing’

Magnolia Park have announced two new EPs, ‘Soul Eater’ and ‘Moon Eater’.

The duo drop on 18th August, and are billed as representing “the lighter and darker sides of their multifaceted sound”. They’ve also shared a teaser single, ‘Breathing’, featuring nothing,nowhere.

“Our music is always about creating empowerment out of negative feelings,” the band explain. “In the same way, ‘Breathing’ takes that feeling of crushing anxiety and panic attacks and converts it into pure power and energy.”

Check out the new single below, and catch them at Reading & Leeds this summer.