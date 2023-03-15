Magnolia Park have confirmed a deluxe album, featuring new single ‘Facedown’

Magnolia Park have shared a new single, ‘Facedown’.

The track arrives alongside news of a new deluxe edition of their latest album ‘Baku’s Revenge’, set for release on 14th April via Epitaph Records.

One of four bonus tracks, the band say of the new cut: “A high energy modern punk song for anyone who’s ever experienced being bullied or taken advantage of. Here’s to finally sticking up for yourself.”

Check it out below.

The full tracklisting for ‘Baku’s Revenge Deluxe’ reads: