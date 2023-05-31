Magnolia Park pay homage to blink-182 with their new video for ‘Manic’

Magnolia Park have shared a new single, ‘Manic’.

The accompanying video sees them taking inspiration from blink-182’s ‘Dammit’, and follows the release of a new deluxe edition of their latest album ‘Baku’s Revenge’, which arrived back in April via Epitaph Records.

Guitarist Tristan Torres says the song is the “ultimate break-up anthem, fusing that classic pop-punk sound with our modern flare. The inspiration was a combination of everyone’s worst break up.

“The video process was awesome, we booked this small movie theater that a lot of the band used to go to so it was pretty nostalgic. The idea behind involving 408 was just to show some love to the scene down in Orlando. We slowly became friends and we’re both always at the Audio Compound so it just made sense.”

