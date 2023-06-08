Manchester Orchestra have announced a few new UK shows

Manchester Orchestra have added a couple more UK shows to their upcoming rescheduled tour.

The original dates were set to take place at Union Chapel this May, but unfortunately singer Andy Hull had an ear infection.

The shows will now happen in autumn, on 2nd October (tickets from 13th May show) and 3rd October (tickets from 15th May show).

Now, the band have added a couple more dates to that visit, with an extra night each in Manchester and London. The details are:

OCTOBER

01 Union Chapel, London

02 Union Chapel, London – Sold Out

03 Union Chapel, London – Sold Out

05 Manchester Academy 2