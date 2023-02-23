Manchester Orchestra have announced a new music and film project

Manchester Orchestra have announced a new album.

‘The Valley of Vision’ will be accompanied by a 180-degree virtual reality film, debuting with a watch party on the band’s YouTube channel 9th March, before the album’s digital release the following day. They’ll also perform two acoustic shows at London’s Union Chapel, on 13th and 15th May.

Andy Hull says: “Making The Valley of Vision was an exciting idea of what the future could be for us in terms of how we create. None of these songs were written with the band being in the same room in a live setting. They were really like science experiments that started from the bottom and were added to gradually over time. We’re intrigued by doing things the wrong way, or attempting things we haven’t done before and getting inspired by them.”

Check out opening track ‘Capital Karma’ below.