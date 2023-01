Måneskin have announced a very special intimate show for this coming weekend.

The band – who are making a habit of this kind of thing – will play London’s Lafayette this Sunday (22nd January) for a special YouTube Music night, celebrating the release of their new album ‘RUSH!’ tis Friday, 20th January.

To get your hands on one of the 250 pairs of tickets, you need to pre-order any version of the album from their official store.

You can get more details in the tweet below.