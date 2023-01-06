Måneskin’s Damiano David has shaved his head in anticipation of new Tom Morello collab, ‘GOSSIP’

With their collaboration with Tom Morello, ‘GOSSIP’, just days away, Måneskin have unveiled an exciting new look for frontman Damiano David.

“Rumor has it Damiano completely shaved his head,” the band write, alongside a photo of guitarist Thomas Raggi brandishing the clippers.

Rumor has it Damiano completely shaved his head 👅 GOSSIP feat. @tmorello out on Jan 13th. pic.twitter.com/D9S3Y5P2s4 — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) January 5, 2023

And here’s the finished article.

The post has already been liked by over 600,000 people, with fans quick to express their enthusiasm for the new look.

The anticipation for the new single ‘GOSSIP’ is already high. Speaking about the collab, Damiano said: “Tom Morello’s enormous experience allowed us to take cues on how to work on tracks without overthinking. We can’t thank him enough for joining us on this track. It’s an honour for the whole band!”

“Tom is one of the greatest musicians that I’ve always listened to and learned from,” added Thomas. “Playing with him is a dream come true. It’s an enormous gift and a personal highlight of this incredible year.”

The band are set to release their much-anticipated new album ‘RUSH!’ on January 20th.