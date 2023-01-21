Måneskin had a four-way wedding ceremony to celebrate their new album, ‘RUSH!’

Italian superstars Måneskin celebrated the release of their new album, ‘RUSH!’ – out this week – in an… erm… rather unique way.

The band headed to the Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome for a four-way wedding ceremony, during which, according to a press release, they ‘symbolically tied the knot in a rock’n’roll ceremony promising eternal loyalty to one another’.

The event was attended by the likes of renowned filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele served as the Master Of Ceremonies, providing a chic, fashion-forward touch to the proceedings.