Måneskin have announced a huge 2023 ‘RUSH!’ world tour

Måneskin have announced a world tour in support of their latest album ‘RUSH!’, taking place in autumn and winter 2023.

The tour will kick off in September in Hanover, Germany, and will see the band travelling across the world to visit Europe, North America, South America, Japan, the UK and Ireland, as well as their first-ever shows in Australia. They will also be performing a landmark gig at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden and a new UK date at Manchester’s AO Arena on December 19th.

O2 Priority pre-sale starts for Manchester on Friday (March 17th) at 10am, with the general sale commencing on Monday (March 20th) also at 10am. For Dublin, pre-sale will begin on March 20th, before the general sale starts on Wednesday (March 22th).

Måneskin are currently on their ‘Loud Kids’ world tour in Europe, with their first UK headline arena show taking place on May 8 at London’s O2. They will then be performing at Glastonbury and Primavera Sound this summer.

SEPTEMBER

3 – Hanover, Germany – EXPO Plaza

6 – Nancy, France – Nancy Open Air

21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

23 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

29 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

OCTOBER

1 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

3 – Nashville, Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

6 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

13 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

15 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

20 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio De Los Deportes

24 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

27 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

29 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

NOVEMBER

1 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Qualistage

3 – San Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed

20 – Brisbane, QLD – BCEC

22 – Sydney, NSW – Hordern Pavilion

23 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena

25 – Adelaide, SA – AEC Theatre

27 – Singapore

DECEMBER

2 – Tokyo, Japan

3 – Tokyo, Japan

7 – Kobe, Japan

14 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

19 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena