Måneskin have announced a huge 2023 ‘RUSH!’ world tour

Måneskin have announced a world tour in support of their latest album ‘RUSH!’, taking place in autumn and winter 2023.
The tour will kick off in September in Hanover, Germany, and will see the band travelling across the world to visit Europe, North America, South America, Japan, the UK and Ireland, as well as their first-ever shows in Australia. They will also be performing a landmark gig at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden and a new UK date at Manchester’s AO Arena on December 19th.
O2 Priority pre-sale starts for Manchester on Friday (March 17th) at 10am, with the general sale commencing on Monday (March 20th) also at 10am. For Dublin, pre-sale will begin on March 20th, before the general sale starts on Wednesday (March 22th).
Måneskin are currently on their ‘Loud Kids’ world tour in Europe, with their first UK headline arena show taking place on May 8 at London’s O2. They will then be performing at Glastonbury and Primavera Sound this summer.
SEPTEMBER
3 – Hanover, Germany – EXPO Plaza
6 – Nancy, France – Nancy Open Air
21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
23 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
29 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
OCTOBER
1 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
3 – Nashville, Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
6 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
13 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
15 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
20 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio De Los Deportes
24 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena
27 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
29 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena
NOVEMBER
1 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Qualistage
3 – San Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed
20 – Brisbane, QLD – BCEC
22 – Sydney, NSW – Hordern Pavilion
23 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena
25 – Adelaide, SA – AEC Theatre
27 – Singapore
DECEMBER
2 – Tokyo, Japan
3 – Tokyo, Japan
7 – Kobe, Japan
14 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena
19 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena