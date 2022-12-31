Måneskin have debuted a new tour film, Everything This Way

Måneskin have given fans an insight into their life on the road with the release of their new short film, Everything This Way.

The 36-minute video captures the band both on and off stage as they toured North America over the last two months. In the YouTube description, they wrote, “Welcome to our first North American Tour! These last two months on the road have been insane and we can’t wait to come back! 💔 But until then, please fasten your seat belts and enjoy our New Year’s present we prepared especially for you. Same old pals: dancing Thomas, screaming Dam, contemplative Ethan and loud Vic exploring the finest venues and backstages in North America. Hope you enjoy it as much as we did. Happy New Year folks!”

The Italian rockers have a busy year ahead of them, with their third album ‘RUSH!’ set to arrive on January 20th. The album will feature fan favourite ‘Gasoline’ and Tom Morello collaboration ‘GOSSIP’, as well as previously released singles ‘The Loneliest’ and ‘Supermodel’. The record has taken influence from Radiohead, as vocalist Damiano David explained: “It’s something they do very, very well so we tried to create these amazing atmospheres. They really create an image of what you’re listening to, and that gave us inspiration.”

Måneskin will be touring Europe next year, kicking off with a sold-out show at London’s O2 Arena on May 8, 2023.