Måneskin have shared their Tom Morello collab, ‘Gossip’

Måneskin have dropped their new Tom Morello collab, ‘Gossip’.

The track is the latest teaser from their upcoming album, ‘RUSH!’, which is set for release on 20th January.

The band’s Damiano David comments: “Tom Morello’s enormous experience allowed us to take cues on how to work on tracks without overthinking. We can’t thank him enough for joining us on this track. It’s an honour for the whole band!”

Bassist Victoria de Angelis adds: “The song originated from a riff which Thomas had written some time ago and which we had been holding onto for a long time which we kept developing. Then the icon Tom Morello joined and brought something extra to the classic uptempo Måneskin cheerfulness.”

Check out the new single below.