Måneskin have released a new single, ‘Honey (are u coming?)’.

The track arrives ahead of a world tour in support of their latest album ‘RUSH!’. The tour will kick off in September in Hanover, Germany, and will see the band travelling across the world to visit Europe, North America, South America, Japan, the UK and Ireland, as well as their first-ever shows in Australia.

Bassist Victoria De Angelis explains, “We wrote the song right after the tour, we still had a lot of energy from the touring and the travelling. We wrote it in between London and LA. We’re really happy with the result and we think it’s something quite new for us.”

Frontman Damiano David adds, “It’s the story of someone who has no gender or anything, you decide whoever it is. Find someone else and they can see in their eyes that there’s some sadness that they feel out of place and it’s an invitation from one person to another to join them into this new adventure without knowing what they’re actually going to find, but just enjoy the adventure.”

Check out the new single below, and find their tour dates after the jump.

SEPTEMBER

3 – Hanover, Germany – EXPO Plaza

6 – Nancy, France – Nancy Open Air

21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

23 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

29 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

OCTOBER

1 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

3 – Nashville, Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

6 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

13 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

15 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

20 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio De Los Deportes

24 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

27 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

29 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

NOVEMBER

1 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Qualistage

3 – San Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed

20 – Brisbane, QLD – BCEC

22 – Sydney, NSW – Hordern Pavilion

23 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena

25 – Adelaide, SA – AEC Theatre

27 – Singapore

DECEMBER

2 – Tokyo, Japan

3 – Tokyo, Japan

7 – Kobe, Japan

14 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

19 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena