Måneskin have released a new single, ‘Honey (are u coming?)’.
The track arrives ahead of a world tour in support of their latest album ‘RUSH!’. The tour will kick off in September in Hanover, Germany, and will see the band travelling across the world to visit Europe, North America, South America, Japan, the UK and Ireland, as well as their first-ever shows in Australia.
Bassist Victoria De Angelis explains, “We wrote the song right after the tour, we still had a lot of energy from the touring and the travelling. We wrote it in between London and LA. We’re really happy with the result and we think it’s something quite new for us.”
Frontman Damiano David adds, “It’s the story of someone who has no gender or anything, you decide whoever it is. Find someone else and they can see in their eyes that there’s some sadness that they feel out of place and it’s an invitation from one person to another to join them into this new adventure without knowing what they’re actually going to find, but just enjoy the adventure.”
Check out the new single below, and find their tour dates after the jump.
SEPTEMBER
3 – Hanover, Germany – EXPO Plaza
6 – Nancy, France – Nancy Open Air
21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
23 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
29 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
OCTOBER
1 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
3 – Nashville, Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
6 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
13 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
15 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
20 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio De Los Deportes
24 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena
27 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
29 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena
NOVEMBER
1 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Qualistage
3 – San Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed
20 – Brisbane, QLD – BCEC
22 – Sydney, NSW – Hordern Pavilion
23 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena
25 – Adelaide, SA – AEC Theatre
27 – Singapore
DECEMBER
2 – Tokyo, Japan
3 – Tokyo, Japan
7 – Kobe, Japan
14 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena
19 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena