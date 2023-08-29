Mannequin Pussy have dropped a new single, ‘I Got Heaven’

Mannequin Pussy are back with a new single, ‘I Got Heaven’.

Accompanied by a video directed by Mason Mercer and Anthony Miralles, the John Congleton-produced song is the first taste of the band’s newest music.

“‘I Got Heaven’ is a song intended to merge the sacred and the profane and to serve as a reminder that we are all perfect exactly as we have been made and that no one gets to decide how a life should or should not be lived,” Marisa Dabice explains.

“Heaven is here on a planet that gave us everything we needed to survive. Heaven is in the plants and in the water and in the animals who we share this world with. Heaven is inside of me and inside of you.

“The weaponization of Christianity for political means, for individual profit and power, as a tool to intentionally divide us is one of the greatest threats to our modern world and a threat to our ability to find solidarity through love. To allow the hatred and the violence and the noise to rise is to reject our sacred purpose as individuals, which is simply to love.”

