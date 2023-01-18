Mastodon and Gojira have announced a co-headlining US tour

Gojira and Mastodon have just announced a co-headlining US tour.
The 35-date Mega-Monsters tour will see the bands traveling across the US, starting in Portland, Oregon on April 18th and ending in Denver, Colorado on September 2nd. The tour will be split into two legs, with the first leg ending in Reading, Pennsylvania on May 11th, and the second leg beginning on August 9th in Cincinnati, Ohio. Lorna Shore will be supporting the bands at all shows.
Tickets for the Mega-Monsters tour go on sale on January 20th at 10am local time. Gojira’s upcoming European tour will start in Dublin on February 11th.
The dates read:
APRIL
18 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
20 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
22 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
23 – Las Vegas, NV – Virgin
MAY
26 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
28 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
30 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre
02 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium
04 – Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater
05 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
06 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07 – Asheville, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Center
09 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live
10 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
11 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
AUGUST
09 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion
10 – Cleveland, OH – Jacob’s Pavilion
11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors
12 – New York, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater
13 – Syracuse, NY – OneCenter
15 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple
17 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach
18 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
19 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall
23 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion
25 – Hammond, IN – Horseshoe
26 – Omaha, NE – Westfair Amphitheater
27 – Minneapolis, MN – Waite Park Amphitheate
29 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
30 – Kansas City, MO – Azura Amphitheater
SEPTEMBER
01 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater
02 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater