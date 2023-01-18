Mastodon and Gojira have announced a co-headlining US tour

Gojira and Mastodon have just announced a co-headlining US tour.

The 35-date Mega-Monsters tour will see the bands traveling across the US, starting in Portland, Oregon on April 18th and ending in Denver, Colorado on September 2nd. The tour will be split into two legs, with the first leg ending in Reading, Pennsylvania on May 11th, and the second leg beginning on August 9th in Cincinnati, Ohio. Lorna Shore will be supporting the bands at all shows.

Tickets for the Mega-Monsters tour go on sale on January 20th at 10am local time. Gojira’s upcoming European tour will start in Dublin on February 11th.

The dates read:

APRIL

18 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

20 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

22 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

23 – Las Vegas, NV – Virgin

MAY

26 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

28 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

30 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre

02 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

04 – Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater

05 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

06 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07 – Asheville, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Center

09 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live

10 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

11 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

AUGUST

09 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion

10 – Cleveland, OH – Jacob’s Pavilion

11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors

12 – New York, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater

13 – Syracuse, NY – OneCenter

15 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple

17 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach

18 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

19 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

23 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

25 – Hammond, IN – Horseshoe

26 – Omaha, NE – Westfair Amphitheater

27 – Minneapolis, MN – Waite Park Amphitheate

29 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

30 – Kansas City, MO – Azura Amphitheater

SEPTEMBER

01 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater

02 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater