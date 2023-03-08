Mayday Parade’s Derek Sanders has announced a new solo EP

Mayday Parade’s Derek Sanders has announced a new EP.

His second solo effort following 2020’s ‘My Rock and Roll Heart’, five-track release ‘The Heavy Box’ is coming on 14th April via Rise Records.

“Slowly over the last few years I have poured as much love and energy as I could into these songs,” he shares. “Thank you to everyone who helped make ‘The Heavy Box’ something real and available for those who find it worth their time. These songs mean so much to me, I hope you enjoy them.”

The tracklisting reads:

Home

With You On The Ground (ft. Mike Hanson)

True Story Of The Boy Whose Exploits Panicked A Nation

Howell Canyon

For Dear Life (ft. Jason Lancaster)

Check out ‘Howell Canyon’ below.