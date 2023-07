Mayday Parade have released a new single ‘Got Me All Wrong’.

The track follows on from their previous release ‘More Like A Crash’, and accompanies their summer tour.

Jake Bundrick says: “‘Got Me All Wrong’ is about falling hard for someone but the other person isn’t on the same page. I met my wife on Warped Tour and the song is roughly about that. It didn’t happen immediately like I wanted but it eventually did and that’s what the song is about.”

