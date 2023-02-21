Meet Me @ The Altar have dropped their new single, ‘Kool’

Meet Me @ The Altar have just released their new single ‘Kool’ from their upcoming debut album, ‘Past // Present // Future’, set to drop March 10th via Fueled By Ramen.

The band has described the track as the “love child of everything [they’re] into musically”.

“There’s rock’n’roll guitars, heavy drums, and a crazy, catchy, pop-inspired vocal melody on top,” they explain. “It’s a fun, anthemic song about having a crush on someone, and wanting them to know how ‘kool’ you think they are.”

The album is said to be a homage to the music the band grew up loving, while also reflecting their modern-day lives and experiences. According to the band, “The things we hold from our past inform who we are now and where we might go.”

You can check out ‘Kool’ below.