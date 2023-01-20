Meet Me @ the Altar have announced their debut album, ‘Past // Present // Future’.

The full-length is set to be released on 10th March, with the news accompanying the band performing latest single ‘Say It (To My Face)’ on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (Thursday 19th January).

The band explains of the record: “The things we hold from our past inform who we are now and where we might go. This album pays homage to the music we loved growing up while reflecting our modern-day lives, sounds, and experiences – we can’t wait to share Past // Present // Future with the world.”

The tracklisting reads:

1. Say It (To My Face)

2. Try

3. Kool

4. TMI

5. Same Language

6. A Few Tomorrows

7. Need Me

8. It’s Over For Me

9. Thx 4 Nothin’

10. Rocket Science

11. King Of Everything