Meet Me @ The Altar have announced a deluxe edition of their debut album

Meet Me @ The Altar have announced a deluxe edition of their debut studio album, ‘Past // Present // Future’, set to be released on 29th September.

The new edition will include four new tracks, one of which is a cover of the song ‘Take Me Away’ from the film Freaky Friday. Today, they’re sharing another of the additional cuts, ‘Give It Up’.

“‘Give It Up’ is a song about frustration,” they share. “It’s about feeling lost, confused, and indecisive about which way to go. A big takeaway from this song is that sometimes you need help figuring it out. Even though we love this song so much, we didn’t think it fit sonically with the initial tracklist of Past // Present // Future. We wanted the deluxe release to be a glimpse into another side of us, giving you a sound that’s fresh, new, and different.”

You can listen to ‘Give It Up’ below.