Meet Me @ The Altar have covered Freaky Friday’s ‘Take Me Away’

Meet Me @ The Altar have released their cover of ‘Take Me Away’.

The original track features on the soundtrack for 2003 film Freaky Friday starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, with their cover appearing on a deluxe edition of their debut studio album, ‘Past // Present // Future’, set to be released on 29th September.

The band comment: “Aside from it just being an absolutely iconic moment in pop culture, Take Me Away, Pink Slip, and Freaky Friday as a whole had a lot of influence over us growing up. It’s everything we love all meshed into one – female representation in punk music, and on screen! Being able to pay homage to such an endless well of inspiration to us was really gratifying. It really takes you back to an era that I think we all miss.”

Check it out below.