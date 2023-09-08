Meet Me @ The Altar have released their new single ‘Strangers’.

Alongside their cover of ‘Take Me Away’ from the soundtrack for 2003 film Freaky Friday starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, it will appear on a deluxe edition of their debut studio album, ‘Past // Present // Future’, set to be released on 29th September.

Edith Victoria says of the track, “‘Strangers’ wrestles with self-consciousness. It’s about experiencing the nagging self-doubt that fuels imposter syndrome or accuses you of not being strong enough to endure what life has a tendency to throw at you. The song explores the sensation that you’re missing out on being your true self and reaching your full potential because you can’t shake the thought that you’re not good enough. Sometimes I catch myself questioning how much further along I might be toward my goals if it weren’t for anxiety and self-sabotage.”

Check it out below.