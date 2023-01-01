Metallica‘s ‘Enter Sandman’ has hit a billion Spotify streams

Metallica‘s most played song on Spotify, ‘Enter Sandman’, has now surpassed the one billion streams mark.

Since the debut of the song in 1991 on the self-titled Black Album, it has gained worldwide recognition, hitting No. 10 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart and No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. It has also been certified as a gold physical single in the U.S. and a triple-platinum digital single.

The success of ‘Enter Sandman’ puts Metallica among the few other rock and metal acts to have achieved the milestone, such as AC/DC, Arctic Monkeys, Bon Jovi, Fleetwood Mac, Journey, Linkin Park, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Maneskin, Nirvana, Oasis, Panic! at the Disco, Queen, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Killers, The Police, The White Stripes, and Twenty One Pilots.