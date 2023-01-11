M(h)aol have shared a new single, ‘Therapy’

M(h)aol have released their new single ‘Therapy’, the latest preview of their upcoming debut album ‘Attachment Styles’, which is set to be released on February 3rd.

“I wanted to write Therapy as a light-hearted addition to the album, dealing with a very real subject matter,” vocalist Róisín explains. “It came from a conversation I had with a friend who was talking about a loved one not turning up to therapy, even though they were why she was in therapy, and I was thinking about people in our lives who are the reason we go to therapy and how we can often heal in spite of them.”

You can check out ‘Therapy’ below.