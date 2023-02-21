Militarie Gun have dropped a new single, ‘Do It Faster’

Militarie Gun have unveiled their brand new single ‘Do It Faster’, alongside the news of their very first London headline show.

The blistering track is the first to be taken from the band’s upcoming debut album, set to arrive later this year. Vocalist Ian Shelton reveals the song’s meaning, explaining: “It’s about my overall impatience with life. The agonising wait for things to materialise… so before resigning to do it myself, I’m imploring the world to just move faster.”

The new show will take place at The Waiting Room on Tuesday 9th April, with support from Lazy Day. You can check out the video below.