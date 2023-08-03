Los Angeles’ Militarie Gun have announced a new UK and EU tour.

The dates are in support of their just-released debut album ‘Life Under The Gun’, which arrived earlier in the summer via Loma Vista Recordings.

The stint features five nights in the UK, including a stop at London’s Tufnell Park Dome.

The details are:

NOVEMBER

11 Paris, FR – Supersonic Records, Pitchfork Paris

12 Leffinge, BE – De Zwerver

14 Nijmegen, NL – Merleyn

15 Eindhoven, NL – Stroomhuis

17 Brussels, BE – Botanique

18 Rotterdam, NL – Rotown

19 Utrecht, NL – Ekko

20 Wiesbaden, DE – Kesselhaus

21 Munchen, DE – Kranhalle

24 Stockholm, SE – Moseback Etablissement

25 Oslo, NO – Bla’

26 Copenhagen, DK – Loppen

27 Berlin, DE – Cassiopeia

29 Cologne, DE – Gebaude 9

30 Hamburg, DE – Headcrash

DECEMBER

1 Lille, FR – Aeronef

3 Bristol, UK – Thekla

4 Manchester, UK – YES

5 London, UK – Tufnell Park Dome

8 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

9 Glasgow, UK – Mono

10 Dublin, IE – The Workman’s Club

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday, 5th August.