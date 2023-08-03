Los Angeles’ Militarie Gun have announced a new UK and EU tour.
The dates are in support of their just-released debut album ‘Life Under The Gun’, which arrived earlier in the summer via Loma Vista Recordings.
The stint features five nights in the UK, including a stop at London’s Tufnell Park Dome.
The details are:
NOVEMBER
11 Paris, FR – Supersonic Records, Pitchfork Paris
12 Leffinge, BE – De Zwerver
14 Nijmegen, NL – Merleyn
15 Eindhoven, NL – Stroomhuis
17 Brussels, BE – Botanique
18 Rotterdam, NL – Rotown
19 Utrecht, NL – Ekko
20 Wiesbaden, DE – Kesselhaus
21 Munchen, DE – Kranhalle
24 Stockholm, SE – Moseback Etablissement
25 Oslo, NO – Bla’
26 Copenhagen, DK – Loppen
27 Berlin, DE – Cassiopeia
29 Cologne, DE – Gebaude 9
30 Hamburg, DE – Headcrash
DECEMBER
1 Lille, FR – Aeronef
3 Bristol, UK – Thekla
4 Manchester, UK – YES
5 London, UK – Tufnell Park Dome
8 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
9 Glasgow, UK – Mono
10 Dublin, IE – The Workman’s Club
Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday, 5th August.