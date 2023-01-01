Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has passed away, aged 45

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has passed away due to cancer.

Green was one of the founding members of the band, which formed in 1993 with Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy.

A statement released on the band’s Instagram page said: “Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

Green took a break from the band in 2003 when the band’s hit ‘Float On’ was released, as he was suffering from a nervous breakdown, rejoining in 2004 and was a member until his passing. Despite a recent promising prognosis, he was unable to fight off the cancer which ultimately claimed his life.