Momma have dropped a new single ‘Bang Bang’.

The track is the first new material since the release of their album ‘Household Name’ last year.

“Allegra [Weingarten] and I ended up getting COVID at the same time, so we decided to isolate, get drunk, and write together,” Etta Friedman explains of the track. “Within a night we had demoed a hot sounding song about great sex.” Weingarten adds: “We wanted to write something lyrically different than anything else we’d done – just super literal and crude. We shared it with Aron [Kobayashi Ritch, producer/bassist] and he sent us back a new version with a lot of added extra production: drums, bass, synths, acoustic guitar etc. It felt totally different and fresh. The finished song has a lot of classic Momma – heavy guitars and catchy melodies – but packaged in a different form. It feels immediate, like a whole new sound for the band.”

Momma will soon be hitting the road for an UK/EU run supporting Alex G across March and April.

You can check out ‘Bang Bang’ here: