Movements have unveiled details of their new album, ‘RUCKUS!’

Movements have announced a new album.

‘RUCKUS!’ is out 18th August via Fearless Records, preceded by another new single: ‘Fail You’.

Patrick Miranda explains: “‘Fail You’ has all the inner workings of a classic Movements track wrapped up in a shiny new package and served with a newer, more modern Movements sound.

“It’s a song about the fear of letting someone down and losing someone you love — reliving the mistakes over and over again and being haunted by all of your wrongdoings. Fans of both the new and old sounds will find something to love with this one.”

The news follows their recent release of two new songs: ‘Killing Time’ and ‘Lead Pipe’. The duo – and the album – were produced by Will Yip, and were billed as the “perfect introduction to a new era of Movements”.

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

You’re One Of Us Now

Killing Time

Lead Pipe

Heaven Sent

Tightrope

I Hope Your Choke!

Fail You

A.M.P.

Dance With Death

Coeur D’Alene