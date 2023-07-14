Movements have released a new single, ‘Heaven Sent’.

Following ‘Fail You’, it’s the latest cut from upcoming album ‘RUCKUS!’, which is out 18th August via Fearless Records.

A press release explains: “‘Heaven Sent’ is a dreamy track. The song finds the band stepping out and experimenting with poppier elements, all the while holding true to their signature sound and style. There’s an upbeat melody threaded throughout the song, while singer Patrick Miranda croons about a relationship that’s seemingly been sent from above. Fans, both new and old, will enjoy seeing Movements stepping and playing with their sound!”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

You’re One Of Us Now

Killing Time

Lead Pipe

Heaven Sent

Tightrope

I Hope Your Choke!

Fail You

A.M.P.

Dance With Death

Coeur D’Alene