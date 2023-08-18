Movements have released a new video for ‘I Hope You Choke’

Movements have released a new video.
‘I Hope You Choke’ is the latest cut from their just-released new album ‘RUCKUS!’, which is out today (Friday, 18th August) via Fearless Records and accompanied by a tour of Europe scheduled for later this year.
Check out the new video below, and catch them live at the following:
NOVEMBER
14 Kesselhaus, Wiesbaden, Germany
15 Hansa 39, Munich, Germany
17 Nochtspeicher, Hamburg, Germany
18 Gebäude 9, Cologne, Germany
20 Dynamo, Eindhoven, Netherlands
22 The Loft Southampton United Kingdom
23 Project House Leeds United Kingdom
24 Club Academy Manchester United Kingdom
26 G2 Glasgow United Kingdom
27 The Asylum Birmingham United Kingdom
28 Lost Horizon Bristol United Kingdom
30 Electric Ballroom London United Kingdom