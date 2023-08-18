Movements have released a new video for ‘I Hope You Choke’

Movements have released a new video.

‘I Hope You Choke’ is the latest cut from their just-released new album ‘RUCKUS!’, which is out today (Friday, 18th August) via Fearless Records and accompanied by a tour of Europe scheduled for later this year.

Check out the new video below, and catch them live at the following:

NOVEMBER

14 Kesselhaus, Wiesbaden, Germany

15 Hansa 39, Munich, Germany

17 Nochtspeicher, Hamburg, Germany

18 Gebäude 9, Cologne, Germany

20 Dynamo, Eindhoven, Netherlands

22 The Loft Southampton United Kingdom

23 Project House Leeds United Kingdom

24 Club Academy Manchester United Kingdom

26 G2 Glasgow United Kingdom

27 The Asylum Birmingham United Kingdom

28 Lost Horizon Bristol United Kingdom

30 Electric Ballroom London United Kingdom