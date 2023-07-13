Mutoid Man have released a new single.
‘Demons’ is the latest cut – following on from ‘Siren Song’ and ‘Call Of The Void’ – from their first album in over six years. ‘Mutants’ will be released on 28th July, followed by a UK and EU headline tour through autumn.
Steven Brodsky says of the song: “Mutoid Man played PsychoVegas in 2018 and to celebrate the occasion, we thought it’d be fitting to open with a cover of ‘Psycho’ by The Sonics. We learned the song about 20 minutes before our set, and had such a blast playing it that we decided to write our own little psycho jam. And with that, we present to you ‘Demons’ – enjoy!”
Check out the new single below.
Catch them live at the following:
SEPTEMBER
8 Oslo, London
9 The Bread Shed, Manchester
11 Stereo, Glasgow
12 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
13 The Exchange, Bristol
14 The Forum, Tunbridge Wells