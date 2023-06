Mutoid Man have released a new single.

‘Siren Song’ is the latest cut – following on from ‘Call Of The Void’ – from their first album in over six years. ‘Mutants’ will be released on 28th July, followed by a UK and EU headline tour through autumn.

Check out the new single below.

Catch them live at the following:

SEPTEMBER

8 Oslo, London

9 The Bread Shed, Manchester

11 Stereo, Glasgow

12 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

13 The Exchange, Bristol

14 The Forum, Tunbridge Wells