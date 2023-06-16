Naked Lungs have shared their new single ‘Relentless’, and announced a UK tour

Naked Lungs have shared a new single, ‘Relentless’.
It’s the latest track from the Irish four-piece’s upcoming debut album ‘Doomscroll, set for release on 18th August. In addition to the new single, they’ve also announced details for their first headline UK tour.
“Relentless is us incorporating aspects from horror film soundtracks into a noise rock track – especially the steady build up leading to a sharp release of tension – almost like a jumpscare,” they explain.
“Nasty noise, dirty drums and some above the pickup-fretting-fuckery helps it all come in a not so nice package.”
Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:
SEPTEMBER
15 Leeds – Hyde Park Book Club
16 Manchester- Deaf Institute
17 Newcastle – Think Tank
18 Edinburgh – Sneaky Petes
19 Glasgow – Broadcast
20 Blackpool – Bootleg Social
22 Birmingham – Sunflower
23 Milton Keynes – Craufurd Arms
24 Ipswich – Smokehouse
26 Norwich – Voodoo Daddy’s
27 Southampton – Heartbreakers
28 Bedford Esquires
29 Exeter – The Cavern
30 Tunbridge Wells Forum (Basement)
OCTOBER
1 Brighton – Green Door Store
3 London – The Shacklewell Arms