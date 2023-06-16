Naked Lungs have shared their new single ‘Relentless’, and announced a UK tour

Naked Lungs have shared a new single, ‘Relentless’.

It’s the latest track from the Irish four-piece’s upcoming debut album ‘Doomscroll, set for release on 18th August. In addition to the new single, they’ve also announced details for their first headline UK tour.

“Relentless is us incorporating aspects from horror film soundtracks into a noise rock track – especially the steady build up leading to a sharp release of tension – almost like a jumpscare,” they explain.

“Nasty noise, dirty drums and some above the pickup-fretting-fuckery helps it all come in a not so nice package.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

SEPTEMBER

15 Leeds – Hyde Park Book Club

16 Manchester- Deaf Institute

17 Newcastle – Think Tank

18 Edinburgh – Sneaky Petes

19 Glasgow – Broadcast

20 Blackpool – Bootleg Social

22 Birmingham – Sunflower

23 Milton Keynes – Craufurd Arms

24 Ipswich – Smokehouse

26 Norwich – Voodoo Daddy’s

27 Southampton – Heartbreakers

28 Bedford Esquires

29 Exeter – The Cavern

30 Tunbridge Wells Forum (Basement)

OCTOBER

1 Brighton – Green Door Store

3 London – The Shacklewell Arms